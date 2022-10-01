John Knobel has had a hand in just about everything to do with the Culcairn Agriculture Show over the years.
Whether it's judging the jams or the finest country cooking, Mr Knobel's efforts have had him honoured for his "significant contribution to NSW Shows".
The Royal Agricultural Society of NSW medal was bestowed on him at the show on Saturday, a honour of such significance that it had him close to tears.
Even though he has contributed to the Culcairn Show Society for 30 years, he was still "very surprised" by the recognition.
"I'm glad that people have turned up to see the show," he said.
"Most of my family are here with me today, as well as my grandchildren.
"It's great to see them all here supporting me; thank you to everyone especially the show society who have looked after me.
"I hope it encourages more people to come to the shows, the bigger the town gets the more there is."
LIfe membership was awarded to farmer Neville Feuerherdt for what he said had been a stretch of close to 50 years' service, as was Colin Cunningham.
"I've been doing all the work at the show and helping in the poultry part," Mr Feuerherdt said.
It's a real honour to get the award. And Colin's been doing the horses a long while."
Secretary-treasurer Stephen Trickett said he hoped people had a pleasant day enjoying all the attractions, which included piglet races, a sheep shearing competition and a wood chop demonstration.
Ruth Scheetz won the Margaret O'Keefe Memorial Award after sewing a hand-made quilt.
She said it took her about two years to make it for the competition.
"I love doing what I do and and it's fantastic to be back at the show with our community," she said.
Eight-year-old Morrigan Glasson loved the chickens and the ducks and was thrilled she was able to name them all.
"The show has been fun, we come every year but it's not so fun having to clean up the chicken cages," Morrigan said.
Her five-year-old brother Monty's favourites were the dogs.
"I love the rides and toys too," he said.
Howlong visitor George Hay said it was great being back and socialising.
"I love the joy it gives the whole community," he said.
