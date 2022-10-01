Large crowds turned out in the sunshine to watch the continuation of strong results in residential auctions, with a trio of properties put under the hammer on Saturday by Stean Nicholls Real Estate.
The strongest performance was a four-bedroom, red brick period home in Fleming Street, South Albury, with a winning bid of $975,000.
Auctioneer Jack Stean pointed out how the house had sold just three months ago for $910,000.
Mr Stean said this showed the strength of the market and the desirability of the property.
Features of the house included two bathrooms, polished timber floors and high ceilings.
An outdoor area included a pizza oven, barbecue, open fireplace and inground pool.
The two other properties auctioned by Stean Nicholls were a house in Whinray Crescent and Tribune Street.
"The market is still good, people want to come to Albury-Wodonga, as we are still an attraction town," Mr Stean said.
"All three properties were quite successful. Despite the focus on an impact of interest rates increasing, it's a sign that the market isn't going backwards or changing, it's a good as an example you can get."
The Fleming Street property was described by the agent as having a "wow" factor.
"The house is a large family home, it's a big property and one of the better suburbs of Albury," he said.
Three bidders fought it out with bidding beginning at $750,000.
Mr Stean then submitted a vendor bid of $850,000 after which several back and forth bids were made before the property was sold to an Albury family
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Stean said it was "a buying steal".
A four-bedroom, two-bathroom property in Whinray Crescent in East Albury sold for more than $900,000.
The two-storey house with elevated views of the CBD featured a undercover alfresco, two living areas and a children's retreat.
The agency also had a strong result at 427 Tribune Street in Albury.
The three-bedroom single-storey house has open-plan living, hydronic heating and a large entertaining outside facilities, selling for $800,000.
Mr Stean said it was a great turn out for all properties.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.