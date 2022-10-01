Wangaratta champion Joe Richards has won a late call-up to the Victorian state AFL Draft Combine.
Richards will head to Melbourne next weekend after catching the eye of several AFL clubs with his dazzling displays in the Ovens and Murray this season.
The pacy 22-year-old, who starred in the Magpies' grand final triumph over Yarrawonga, is shaping as a potential mature-age recruit for the end of the year.
Richards will test in front of scouts as he chases the dream of playing AFL football.
"I'm rapt for Joe," Wangaratta coach Ben Reid said.
"He's got all the tools to make it at the top level.
"He's someone that works hard, trains hard and for any young guys out there who are playing bush footy and want to make it, they've only got to look at the way Joe goes about it.
"I'm so happy for him.
"With the way he's played his footy this year, it's a just reward for everything he's done."
Richards led the Ovens and Murray for inside-50s and score involvements this season and was also ranked in the top 10 for tackles, clearances, disposals, contested possessions and kicks.
"He's a star," Reid said.
"Just look at those couple of goals he kicked in the last quarter of the grand final!
"To be honest, he probably had a quiet day by his standards but he came up with those moments of magic.
"He's done that a few times this year, when he hasn't had his best game but he's just had moments of brilliance.
"I speak about that a fair bit with our guys.
"You can have a poor game but still have a really strong moment.
"We had guys in that grand final who probably didn't have their best games but they had really important moments late, whether it was getting the footy or a smother in, just little things to get us over the line or playing a really selfless role.
"Joey does that all the time; he plays his role really well.
"Obviously he's a star and he gets a heap of the footy but he actually does all the little things really well for us; his tackling, his chasing, his smothers, I think he led us in tackles this year (and had the second-most in the league).
"Everyone will see his outside stuff and how good he is around the ball but defensively, he's as good as they come as well."
Richards polled 13 votes for a share of seventh place at the Morris medal count, a year after finishing runner-up to his team-mate Callum Moore.
"My advice to Joe is just to keep striving to be as good as he can," Reid said.
"He trains as hard as anyone I've seen, he doesn't miss sessions and that's one of the biggest things.
"He just keeps rocking up and getting them done and that's why he keeps improving.
"Hopefully it sends a good message to the young guys at our club about perseverance.
"Now he gets to a Draft Combine and anything can happen from here.
"We've got our fingers crossed for him and I think he's living in the moment, enjoying it as it comes."
Reid's backing Richards to get picked up in the Draft.
"He's got some really good traits," Reid said.
"He's quick, he's really clean, can kick on both feet and he's hard at it so in terms of that, he's got all of that under his belt.
"He's probably just got to learn game plans, running patterns and that sort of stuff, if he gets a crack at it, that's what the development is for.
"I think he's got plenty of tools and I've said to a couple of clubs that he's a really good player and I'd certainly give him a crack."
