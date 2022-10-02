Zarlie Goldsworthy got the better of her former Murray Bushrangers team-mate Keeley Skepper in Saturday's AFLW clash between GWS Giants and Carlton.
The Giants won by 4.5 (29) to 1.6 (12) at Henson Park to keep their finals hopes alive and move them above the Blues into 13th spot on the ladder after six rounds.
Goldsworthy, from Albury, had 11 touches and nine kicks for 0.1 as the Giants bounced back from their embarassing 96-point defeat to high-flying Adelaide a week earlier.
Goldsworthy showed great courage to mark a high kick from Jodie Hicks in the first quarter, as Holbrook product Alyce Parker led the way for the Giants with 18 disposals and five clearances.
Wodonga's Skepper, meanwhile, picked up eight disposals for a Carlton side which struggled to move the ball out of its defensive 50.
The Giants have won two of their four games since Goldsworthy made her debut in round three, with Carlton winless in that time.
