AFLW: Zarlie Goldsworthy helps GWS Giants to victory over Keeley Skepper's Carlton

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated October 2 2022 - 2:35am, first published 2:30am
GWS Giants' Zarlie Goldsworthy and Carlton's Keeley Skepper.

Zarlie Goldsworthy got the better of her former Murray Bushrangers team-mate Keeley Skepper in Saturday's AFLW clash between GWS Giants and Carlton.

