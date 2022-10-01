Myrtleford product Jack Crisp has retained his title as Collingwood's best and fairest.
The 28-year-old polled 291 votes to win the E. W. Copeland Trophy for a second year running.
Crisp, the former Murray Bushranger, polled in every home-and-away match for the Magpies and throughout the finals series, playing his 200th game for the club in their preliminary final loss to Sydney.
Now heading into his ninth season at Collingwood, the midfielder has played 188 consecutive games, more than any other player currently in the AFL.
Crisp has now finished in the top-three for Collingwood on five occasions and his outstanding finals campaign saw him named runner-up for the AFL Coaches' Association Gary Ayres Award.
Crisp, brother of Saints Callum and Ryan, joined Brisbane in the 2012 Rookie Draft and spent three seasons with the Lions before being traded to Collingwood.
