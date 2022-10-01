The Border Mail
Jack Crisp named Collingwood's best and fairest for the second year in a row

By Steve Tervet
October 1 2022 - 7:00pm
Jack Crisp has been named Collingwood's best and fairest two years running. Picture by Collingwood FC

Myrtleford product Jack Crisp has retained his title as Collingwood's best and fairest.

