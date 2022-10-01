The Border Mail

Our community has had enough of politics, we just want promises to fund a new hospital

October 1 2022 - 6:00pm
Put up or shut up: We don't want politics, we want a new hospital

IT'S unfortunate the NSW Deputy Premier did not come to Albury yesterday with a rock solid promise in regards to a new hospital for Albury-Wodonga.

