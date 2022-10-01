Put up or shut up: We don't want politics, we want a new hospital

IT'S unfortunate the NSW Deputy Premier did not come to Albury yesterday with a rock solid promise in regards to a new hospital for Albury-Wodonga.
But Paul Toole did offer a glimmer of hope that funding for a new Border health facility may be on the horizon.
Mr Toole at least addressed the question, saying that conversations were ongoing and perhaps his comment that Regional Health Minister Bronnie Taylor would have more to say "shortly" on the matter offered the most cause for optimism.
It was certainly a different result when the same question was put to the Victorian government on Thursday.
As has been the case on the many occasions the question has been put to Victoria, its government is tone deaf. You can almost picture them with their fingers in their ears, "la, la, la, la, la". Over and over, the Victorian government has chosen to ignore the question, instead pointing our attention to previous funding and projects.
Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas ridiculed the Coalition on Thursday for "crowing about the $8 billion they would spend on regional hospitals".
He visited the region for a health forum, and heard first hand of the challenges faced by residents and health workers. It is clear from his commitment to fund a new hospital that Mr Guy was, in fact, listening.
If only the Victorian government would do the same. Without a similar commitment to fund a new hospital for Albury-Wodonga, the criticism from the Daniel Andrews government just doesn't hold any water.
The Victorian government has not yet offered one cent to fund a new hospital. And sadly, despite multiple opportunities, it has been very careful not to answer the question, or offer any glimmer of hope.
