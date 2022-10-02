The Border Mail

OPINION: Our community has had enough of politics, we just want promises to fund a new hospital

October 2 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole was in Albury on Friday, and spoke of "goodwill" between his government and Victoria in regards to a new hospital for Albury-Wodonga.

IT'S unfortunate the NSW Deputy Premier did not come to Albury yesterday with a rock solid promise in regards to a new hospital for Albury-Wodonga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.