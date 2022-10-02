The Border Mail

The Craig Widdison-trained Come Get Me scores Wagga win in first start for new stable

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated October 2 2022 - 1:01am, first published 12:36am
Trainer Craig Widdison landed a winner at Wagga on Saturday with Come Get Me. Widdison is looking forward to the spring with his team and has 20 horses in work at his Wodonga stables. Picture by James Wiltshire

The Craig Widdison-trained Come Get Me landed a successful plunge after taking out the $16,000 Benchmark 50 Handicap, (1000m) at Wagga on Saturday.

Journalist

