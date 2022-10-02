The Craig Widdison-trained Come Get Me landed a successful plunge after taking out the $16,000 Benchmark 50 Handicap, (1000m) at Wagga on Saturday.
Ridden by Jason Lyon, Come Get Me settled well back in the field over the sprint and was among the tailenders turning for home.
The five-year-old mare was still ninth at the 400m mark but produced a barnstorming finish out wide on the track to win by more then two-and-a-half lengths.
Heavily supported in betting, Come Get Me was backed from $4.80 into $2.90 before eventually starting as a $3.30 chance.
Widdison said there was plenty of stable confidence that Come Get Me could make a winning debut for the stable after previously being prepared by Wagga trainer George Dimitropoulos.
The mare was resuming from a freshen-up after having last raced at Gundagai in early August when finishing outside the placings.
"She had a jump out at Wodonga in the lead-up where she went really well and we were confident she would be hard to beat," Widdison said.
"She really impressed me how she was able to come from well back in the field and win fairly comfortably.
"I'm not sure about the strength of the race but the way she did it was the pleasing aspect of the win."
Come Get Me had 31 starts for three wins prior to arriving at Widdison's Wodonga stables.
"It's always hard getting horses that have had that many starts but she had pleased me in everything that she had done for us," he said.
"The race didn't look overly strong and we thought she would run well.
"One of the part-owners, Pat Reardon, was keen to send the horse to me and she arrived in good order.
"Sometimes with those older mares a change in scenery can spark a turnaround in form and she seems to have enjoyed the switch of stables."
Widdison is confident that Come Get Me can win bigger races this preparation.
"She has got a fairly low rating, so if we can find a similar race again - I'm sure she is going to be hard to beat," he said.
"Especially if she reproduces something like she did on Saturday, I'm sure there are a couple of more wins."
Widdison said he is looking forward to the spring with his team and is working 20 horses.
"The numbers are growing and we have got a heap of babies coming through which is great," he said.
"It's starting to get a lot busier and a couple of those younger horses are nearly ready to race which is exciting."
Albury Racing Club will host a meeting a Saturday.
