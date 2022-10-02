A Border Mail photographer has been recognised for his coverage of a drowning tragedy.
Mark Jesser was highly commended for Best News Photograph at the 2022 Rural Press Club of Victoria Rural and Regional Journalism and Photography Awards.
The Best News Photograph category, won by Monte Bovill of ABC News, was announced during the awards presentation in Ballarat on Friday evening.
Former Border Mail journalist David Johnston was highly commended in Best Sports Story for his piece on the 100 best country footballers since 2000.
