A community passion for conservation has grown out of an Upper Murray bushfire recovery project led by Holbrook Landcare Network.
After the Dunns Road and Green Valley fire destroyed habitat and added to threats faced by flora and fauna, the group worked with partners like Mountain Landcare and Snowy Valleys Council to increase interest in wildlife and landscape recovery.
Holbrook Landcare project officer Kylie Durant said the Upper Murray was "incredibly important" for threatened wildlife.
"We knew we needed a whole of community approach so we could understand the impacts of the fires not only in ecosystems within our national parks but on private land as well," Ms Durant said.
"The community response was overwhelmingly positive.
"Not only has Mountain Landcare increased their membership by 300 per cent but our citizen science conservation project has taken off and we've had reported sightings of platypus, gang-gang cockatoos, greater gliders and long-nosed bandicoots."
Holbrook Landcare received $61,500 in funding from the Landcare-led bushfire recovery grants program, with the project involving 16 site visits to 12 landholders, 10 working bees and 97 voluntary workers engaged over 292 volunteer hours.
"We knew that co-design actions with landholders would contribute to bigger picture recovery for critical species and ecosystems, so it was important for us to be able to work in close partnership with them to produce impactful, tailor-made recovery plans," Ms Durant said.
Landholders were offered seed funding to build the resilience of the fire-affected native plant and animal species on their properties.
"This has been a huge success with five landholders already going on to propose their own on-ground projects to improve wildlife recovery," she said.
The program led to a major initiative with Snowy Valleys Council, Mountain Landcare and Rotary Tumbarumba to rehabilitate the Paddy's River Falls picnic area.
Landcare NSW chief executive Turlough Guerin praised all these results.
"The work of Holbrook Landcare and their partners is a great example of how investing in community projects can support substantive, long-term outcomes," Mr Guerin said.
