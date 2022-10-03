The Border Mail
Home/News/From the ashes

Holbrook Landcare Network bushfire recovery program builds Upper Murray conservation

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated October 3 2022 - 2:41am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Contractors install nest boxes and hollowhog holes at Paddy's River Falls in a project funded by a Landcare-led bushfire recovery grant. Picture by Holbrook Landcare

A community passion for conservation has grown out of an Upper Murray bushfire recovery project led by Holbrook Landcare Network.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.