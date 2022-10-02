Driver who 'smelt heavily of alcohol' caught by rural police patrol

A Wodonga man has had his licence suspended after police caught him drink driving early Saturday morning.
Officers patrolling Baranduda just after 2am stopped a white Hilux travelling in the opposite direction with four men on board.
"The driver, a 32-year-old Wodonga male, smelt heavily of alcohol and accompanied police back to Wodonga Police Station where he returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.151," police said in a social media post.
His driver's licence was immediately suspended, and police expected him to appear at court at a later date.
"Police wish to remind the community that drivers and passengers tragically die on isolated country roads in single vehicle accidents all too regularly.," police said.
"Police know these roads and, remote as they are, also patrol them regularly."
