Wodonga business Home Inspirations closed after car crashes into store

A Wodonga business has been forced to close after the building was hit by a car.
A white hatchback crashed into Home Inspirations on Elgin Boulevard about 6.30pm on Sunday.
The impact caused a small part of the building to collapse.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The car came to a stop a short distance inside the property.
Nobody was stuck inside the car.
A post on the business's Facebook page said the store would be closed on Monday but staff hoped to re-open in the afternoon.
More to come.
