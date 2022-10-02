The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wodonga business Home Inspirations closed after car crashes into store

By Blair Thomson
Updated October 2 2022 - 10:27pm, first published 9:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Wodonga business has been forced to close after the building was hit by a car.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.