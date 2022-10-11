The Border Mail
Brent Street Studios gave free classes in a first for Albury Wodonga

By Caroline Tung
Updated October 11 2022 - 11:41pm, first published 10:30pm
Brent Street Studios, a dance school from Sydney, had been running free workshops for regional dancers through the school holidays, which culminated in a perfomrance at the Albury Entertainment Centre. Back: Macy Cartwright, 11, Georgia Pigdon, 16, choregrapher Neale Whittaker, Meg Patching, 16, Natalie Finlay. Middle: Skye Vanderhoek, 13, Monet Graham, 16, Caitlyn Turner, 12. Front: Koa Mullavey, 9, and Layla Moore, 9.

Dancers from the Border and North East had a rare opportunity to learn from some of Australia's best choreographers recently with a renowned school visiting the region, in a first for Albury.

