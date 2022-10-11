Dancers from the Border and North East had a rare opportunity to learn from some of Australia's best choreographers recently with a renowned school visiting the region, in a first for Albury.
Brent Street Studios, a prominent dance school in Sydney, partnered with state initiative Create NSW and offered free workshops to support regional youth.
A week of workshops culminated in a free performance for family and friends at the Albury Entertainment Centre on Friday, September 30.
Brent Street Studios full time coordinator and contemporary dance teacher Jess Hesketh said the school wished to "spread our roots a little more" so students could "get a feel for our teachers".
"The reception (in Albury-Wodonga) has been quite incredible," she said.
Workshops consisted of various genres, including jazz, hip hop, contemporary and fusion.
The school offered 10 places to each surrounding school in Albury-Wodonga to take part in four classes each day.
"We've started to have a lot more students coming, not necessarily from Sydney, to study full-time with us," Hesketh said.
"We thought it would be good to give people the experience before (regional students) make the move to full-time."
Students were divided into a junior group (8-12 years old) and a senior group (aged 13 and over).
Albury's Evolve Dance Company artistic director Britney Williams said the workshops brought students "a whole new world of dance training".
"The kids had the opportunity to expand beyond the realm of their comfort zone and get that next calibre of training," she said.
LeBeat Dance Academy students Koa Mullavey, Layla Moore, both 9, and Georgia Watt, 11, said they enjoyed hip hop and contemporary dance.
"It's just so fun," Koa said.
Hesketh said the workshops were about building camaraderie among the students rather than competition.
"Once you get into the industry, it's all for one," she said.
Fusion choreographer Neale Whittaker said the experience had been "very, very wholesome".
"What's been very exciting is seeing how they look from day one to now," he said.
"A lot of them have made some really good friends."
Murray Youth Performing Arts director Libby Ellis said the impact of the visit would be felt for weeks to come.
"I can't underestimate the motivational effect this is having for our kids and how much enjoyment this experience is creating," she said.
Since moving to the Border, I have grown to love the community and telling stories of its extraordinary people. I previously worked in Gladstone, Sydney and Melbourne. In 2019, I was awarded the Walkley Foundation's Jacoby Walkley Scholarship for TV journalism. 2018 Melbourne Press Club Quill Awards finalist. Monash University Master of Journalism graduate.
