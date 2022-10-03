Myrtleford is on the hunt for a new coach to replace Jake Sharp and Dawson Simpson.
The injured pair recently informed Saints' officials of their intentions to step down with their playing careers at the crossroads.
Myrtleford president Ian Wales said the popular duo will still remain heavily involved at McNamara Reserve.
"After sitting down with Jake and Dawson, they both agreed that it would be in the club's best interests to find a new coach," Wales said.
"To their credit, their decision was made with what they thought was best for the club as they recover from serious injuries.
"But they certainly won't be lost to the club and both want to remain involved in a coaching capacity and what role that may be will be determined after discussions with our new coach.
"We have already had initial discussions with a few candidates with the early signs promising.
"We are keeping an open mind whether we sign a playing coach or non-playing coach but are mindful a non-playing coach frees up a bit of space in the salary cap."
Both Sharp and Simpson missed the majority of the second-half of the season including the Saints' elimination final loss to Wangaratta Rovers with injury.
Sharp was dealt a cruel blow after he tore his anterior cruciate ligament for the fourth time in June.
The popular Saint has vowed to extend his playing career.
Simpson also had a knee complaint which ruled him out after round 12.
The former AFL player is set to have surgery this week which involves having his leg rebroken and straightened and his knee realigned.
Simpson is set to have eight weeks off work while he recovers.
The likelihood of Simpson extending his playing career appears slim.
Sharp was appointed coach of the Saints in 2019 after spending the previous five years with Werribee.
Simpson arrived at McNamara Reserve at the end of 2019 but didn't make his highly anticipated debut for the Saints until last year due to Covid.
He played 11 matches in his first season and seven this year where he was co-coach alongside Sharp.
Simpson, 33, played 48 matches at the elite level with Geelong and Greater Western Sydney before retiring from the AFL in 2019.
