Showgirls in spring dresses, a much anticipated return of the sheep shearing competition and plenty of family fun were some of the highlights at the Walbundrie Show on Monday.
The annual event, traditionally held on the first Monday of October, returned to the Walbundrie Showgrounds, with free entry for children and subsidised activities.
Visitor numbers increased from the 2019 event, with 16,600 through the gates.
Show society president Rick Clancy said he was "very, very happy" with the crowd turnout.
"Everybody's telling me it's a very, very big crowd," he said.
More than 700 sheep were shorn by 60 shearers for the Show Shearing Competition, which has been a headline event since 2006.
"We even have two (shearers) from America today, and from Dubbo down to Wangaratta, and down to Jerilderie, and back over to Holbrook," Mr Clancy said.
More than 300 dogs featured in the dog competition, where they came from as far as Sydney and Melbourne. Three judges were from Newcastle, Sydney, and Ballarat.
"The sideshow alley is the biggest we've ever had as well," Mr Clancy said.
"We've all the support from the showman's guild."
Sheep shearing competition secretary Kylie Kelleher said six sheep were shorn in "10, 11 or 12 minutes" during the heats.
Top qualifier for the open section, Josh Mills, and reigning champion Steve Hogan, from Yass, also returned.
"It's good to see all the people and all the faces come and support us," Mr Mills said.
Mr Clancy said the absence of horse events was "very disappointing" but it had been "touch and go" even before more rainfall.
Bec McCall, from Rand, entered all three of her girls, Joanie, 8, Joyce, 5, and Lyla, 3, into the showgirl event.
The family said their favourite part of the show was the amusement rides, and the fact it was "not far from home".
The Andrews family also entered daughter Violet, 6, in the showgirl competition for her age group, wearing a special dress from "a home collection".
Wodonga's Jade Thake, 10, had a blast on the Super Scrambler and go-carts.
"I love going fast," she said.
Lavington's Oliver Cox, eight months, was baby showboy champion. His dad Ricky Cox entered the show when he was a boy.
Sophia Kohlhagen, 22, won the show's Young Woman award, for her community involvement.
Since moving to the Border, I have grown to love the community and telling stories of its extraordinary people. I previously worked in Gladstone, Sydney and Melbourne. In 2019, I was awarded the Walkley Foundation's Jacoby Walkley Scholarship for TV journalism. 2018 Melbourne Press Club Quill Awards finalist. Monash University Master of Journalism graduate.
