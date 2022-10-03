The general manager of the Deni Ute Muster says she's pleased with success of this year's festival, after a two year COVID forced hiatus.
The event set a new record in the blue singlet count, with 4136 topping the previous high of 3972.
The singlet count is the most popular event at the muster, having started in 2004.
Vicky Lowry said about 18,000 people attended the festival on Friday and Saturday.
"It was a great few days, so much positive feedback about it being our best and we think it was as well," she said.
"People were coming back after two years of it not going ahead, everyone was very obliging, appreciative and happy to be back, which is great."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Ms Lowry said the event usually drew in 20,000 people, but organisers were still happy with attendance.
She said the festival would continue to build in future years, with events and activities such as the Tradie Challenge attracting different people.
"For the first time we had our first female tradies in some of those teams and one of those teams won, so all of those things we'll build on and make better for the coming years," she said.
The tradie teams were tasked with building children's cubby houses, which would be donated to low income housing provider Homes Out West in Deniliquin for families in need.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.