Falls Creek Resort Management thrilled with more than 500,000 visitors

By Sophie Else
Updated October 3 2022 - 8:42am, first published 5:30am
The snow season has ended on Sunday, and has been recorded as the best season yet. Picture supplied.

Falls Creek has had its busiest season on record, with more than 540,000 people visiting the alpine resort.

