Falls Creek has had its busiest season on record, with more than 540,000 people visiting the alpine resort.
The season finished at the weekend providing what was described as an "exceptional" ending.
General manager of the Traverse Alpine Group Shannon Exelby said the winter season had been strong from start to finish, on and off the mountain.
"After some turbulent years, we are so grateful to everyone that shared in the 2022 snow season," Mr Exelby said.
"We were rewarded with awesome snow conditions with the summit chair operating right up to season closure yesterday."
Mr Exelby said it was the busiest ski season on record.
"And a welcome trade after the last two years and a wonderful reward for the operators," he said.
"The September snowfall was over 50 centimetres in a single fall, which is also a new record."
Falls Creek started the season in June with 130cm of average snow depth and finished with 107cm.
Marketing and communications director Sarah Watt from Falls Creek Resort Management said there was a "dramatic increase in visitor numbers".
"It's blown all records out of the water from prior years," Ms Watt said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We are seeing a shift in people visiting from near and far, and they aren't just coming to the snow for your average day trips and weekends anymore.
"People are spending longer making it an actual holiday, which benefits our stakeholders, including accommodation, food, transport and activities.
"It's been a fantastic year for all."
She said despite the rocky start to the season with staffing issues, the resort team coped.
"We opened a week early because of the exceptional snowfall," she said.
"It has been up and down with staffing, but we've made it through, and it's been above average for conditions for the snow and visitor numbers."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.