An exhibition in Corryong about the life of a Polish explorer and scientific writer, who had a significant impact on the development of the region, is opening at the end of the week.
Paul Edmond de Strzelecki passed through the Corryong district enroute to Gippsland in 1840, collecting data and making observations on his journey, including climbing, measuring and naming Mount Kosciuoszko.
Kosciuoszko Heritage Incorporated, Upper Murray Historical Society and the Man From Snowy River Museum have partnered to hold the exhibition on Thursday from 1.30pm and Friday from 10.30am at the Corryong Memorial Hall.
One of the event organisers John Murphy said he hoped children and others who didn't know much about Strzelecki would be surprised to learn of the explorer's great achievements.
"He published in 1841 a map of his trail from the Yass district right down to Gippsland near Melbourne and that was the very first district published map that showed the Upper Murray," he said.
"This very same map appeared in English parliament and in Hansard, it was stored with the Hansard records.
"Kosciuoszko Heritage Incorporated have actually sourced an original 1841 copy of it and they're going to present this."
There will also be a free classical piano recital from one of the finest international pianists, Christopher Malek, at 2pm on Friday, which Mr Murphy said was exciting.
"I've had a lot of comments in the streets that people are really looking forward to the recital," he said.
Thursday is the anniversary of Strzelecki's death.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
