Human touch key to NDIS service excellence at Enablement Awards

Wodonga-based AIIM Choices has been recognised as the Most Outstanding NDIS Plan Management Practice in Australia, with its chance at The Global Awards to be decided next month.
AIIM Choices' corporate development manager Sandy Powell and HR manager Cornelia Szeszeran received the award at an event in Melbourne last month, crediting AIIM Choices' human-centred approach to plan management as their cutting edge.
"The most important thing we do here is answer the phone," Mr Powell said.
"I don't care what else is going on, that is what we do."
Plan management services are the administration of the financial aspects of an NDIS plan.
Since growing to a staff of more than 50 supporting 2200 NDIS participants, AIIM Choices has continued to offer its direct dial access to personal plan managers for each client with a plan.
Mr Powell said it was small personalised services like this that make all the difference to clients and staff, and was the difference AIIM Choices was recognised for at the Enablement Awards.

"It is about being in their space in their way," Mr Powell said.
"It is about not being judgmental. It is about having a genuine compassion for their situation and going the extra mile."
Managing director James Price said AIIM Choices had been active in building on its personalised and individualised approach over the past few years.
"We have worked in the NDIS environment since its launch in the border region," Mr Price said.
"For us it's about people and relationships and providing free advice to genuinely help individuals and their support team."
Presented by Disability Update, The Enablement Awards reward excellence, innovation and achievement in the disability care sector.
The Global Awards for performance in disability housing and care services will be announced in London this November.
Mr Powell said as many other nations are considering adopting an NDIS-style system, it is an opportune time to be recognised on an international stage for excellence in the field.
