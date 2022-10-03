The Border Mail
Human touch key to NDIS service excellence at Enablement Awards

By Alice Gifford
Updated October 3 2022 - 8:08am, first published 5:30am
Wodonga-based AIIM Choices has been recognised as the Most Outstanding NDIS Plan Management Practice in Australia, with its chance at The Global Awards to be decided next month.

