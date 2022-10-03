Tradesman tries to stop man fleeing Wodonga police on pushbike

A Wodonga man remains in custody after trying to speed off from police on a bike and being chased by a tradesman.
Police were patrolling Gilbert Street in Wodonga about 1pm on Tuesday last week.
They spotted a man riding north and entering Martin Park.
The man, James Seckold, looked behind him and accelerated at speed in an attempt to avoid the two police officers.
He allegedly entered the Bulldogs club house, where police couldn't fit a vehicle, before being chased by a builder.
The man tried to stop Seckold from fleeing, but he did not stop.
Police caught up to Seckold, who said he wanted to avoid officers as he wasn't wearing a helmet.
He was found with two small bags which allegedly contained ice and another bag which allegedly had marijuana.
Further checks showed Seckold was on bail for a string of charges including recklessly causing injury, theft, shop stealing, failing to answer bail, property damage and other allegations.
IN OTHER NEWS:
He was also banned from being in the area where he was arrested.
He was taken to the Wodonga Police Station, where he was questioned.
Charge sheets released by Wodonga magistrate Victoria Campbell show Seckold, 36, was of no fixed place of address.
Police had opposed his release on bail.
Seckold did not make an application for release when he appeared before the court.
His fresh charges include possessing drugs while on bail.
He was remanded in custody until November 8.
Ms Campbell told Seckold his lawyers could make an application for prior to that date.
