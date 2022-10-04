YOUR SAY: Lack of funding for Albury-Wodonga hospitals a bad joke

Total hospital operating and capital funding over five years 2016/17 to 2020/21 for communities of similar size:
Albury-Wodonga $1.4 billion
Bendigo $2.8 billion
Ballarat $2.2 billion
Why?
A recent article writer in your paper noted their house had been burnt down in 2019-2020 fires, this must have been terrible and devastating. I wish them well.
Apparently 46 million acres were burnt in that fire. The article also noted that we were under greater threat from fires etc because of climate change. In 2002, 95 million acres were burnt, in 1975, 290 million acres were burnt in Australia. So we have had far larger fires in the past.
IN OTHER NEWS:
With the recent increase of pensions it goes to say: Give it to the left hand and take it from the right.
The current aged pensioner received $22.23 per fortnight last week. For an aged pensioner in aged care the daily basic care fee was $54.69 per day. The new rate will be $56.87, $2.18 per day increase. If the calculation is correct that makes it $30.52 per fortnight.
How do the residents in aged care as one example then pay for their prescribed medications let alone have any change for the niceties of renewing underwear, nightwear, day clothes and if they are fortunate enough to contribute to a coffee and sandwich if taken out on an aged care facility bus trip?
Many residents are living in what is titled hardship and do not have other income sources, even family, to assist.
Who works this out? Is this a sign that Australians have the highest median wealth in the world and the fourth highest average wealth?
I hope the gentleman (October 1) who suggested I become woke and smell the roses does not have to rely on an aged pension and is in need of an aged care facility who are also struggling to provide the level of care with difficulty staffing. The recent findings of the Royal Commission into Aged Care have also not been able to address this to date.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.