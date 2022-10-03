The Border Mail

The Andrew Dale trained Shooting For Stars claims two wins at Narrandera six days apart

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated October 3 2022 - 7:11am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Andrew Dale-trained Shooting For Stars made it two wins at Narrandera in less than a week after winning on Sunday.

Trainer Andrew Dale is set to raise the bar with his progressive filly Shooting For Stars after she made it two wins in less than a week at Narrandera on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.