Trainer Andrew Dale is set to raise the bar with his progressive filly Shooting For Stars after she made it two wins in less than a week at Narrandera on Sunday.
Shooting For Stars won her maiden at the track last Monday and was on the six day turnaround in the $27,000 Class One Handicap, (1200m).
Ridden by Jack Martin, Shooting For Stars ($2.70) settled prominently in the eight horse field and appeared to be travelling as she surged to the lead at the top of the straight.
She quickly put a gap on her rivals at the 200m mark and careered away to win by more than 1.5-lengths.
Racing manager Frazer Dale revealed the stable is now contemplating a city start with Shooting For Stars.
"Shooting For Stars backed up her promising maiden win with another strong performance," Dale said.
"The field boasted a bit of depth with three last start winners in the race.
"We are now contemplating having a throw at the stumps and might look to find a suitable race in the city for her next start."
In a huge weekend, the Dale stable had 27 runners across four meetings for two winners and seven placegetters.
Malabar Jack improved sharply at Wagga on Saturday after taking out the $16,000 Benchmark 50 Handicap, (1200m) with emerging apprentice Coriah Keatings aboard.
"Coriah is doing a wonderful job as a 4kg claiming apprentice," Dale said.
"She has rode a couple of winners for the stable now and her claim was a huge bonus."
