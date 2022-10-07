The Border Mail
Home/News/Property
Free

Luxury Hamptons-style estate in West Albury Resort-style home offers enviable lifestyle

Elizabeth Habermann
By Elizabeth Habermann
October 7 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Enviable lifestyle on offer in West Albury

House of the week

BED 4 | BATH 3 | CAR 2

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Habermann

Elizabeth Habermann

Group Advertising Features & Special Publications Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.