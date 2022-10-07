Enviable lifestyle on offer in West Albury

BED 4 | BATH 3 | CAR 2
Beautifully crafted to offer an enviable lifestyle, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom property is a celebration of classic refinement.
Boasting a sparkling in-ground swimming pool, grass tennis court, fantastic entertainment options and a thoughtful layout, this dual-level residence will make you feel like you're on holidays.
It is all set on a large allotment, approximately 4,800-square-metres, and is a four-minute drive from Albury's central business district.
Set amongst established homes and designed with a northern orientation in mind, this light-filled property boasts fabulous street appeal with its grand Hamptons-style facade.
Inside, timber floors, high ceilings and plenty of glass come together to create an exquisite setting.
A neutral colour palette encourages natural light to flow with ease.
On the upper level of the residence, a welcoming entry punctuated by magnificent timber floors lead past the gorgeous sitting area to the heart of the home.
Airy and bright, a spacious open-plan living, and dining area includes an open fireplace and spectacular views.
There is also an immaculate adjoining kitchen, displaying a breakfast bar and island counter, high-quality appliances, a tiled splashback and ample cupboard storage.
Large French doors on both sides of the home open onto a wraparound verandah of grand proportions, including a covered alfresco area.
A fully-fenced and grassed rear yard showcases landscaped gardens, a glass-framed in-ground swimming pool and immaculate grass tennis court.
Completing the upper level is three large bedrooms, two family bathrooms and a third living area.
"Downstairs you will find a fourth bedroom with full bathroom and walk-in closet, a perfect parents retreat or separate guest area," selling agent Lachlan Hutchins said.
Complete with a double carport and brilliant under-house storage, the property also includes ducted evaporative air-conditioning, gas ducted heating and two water tanks.
Located minutes from West Albury's parks, playgrounds and the Murray River and close to Albury's private hospital, public transport, schools, and cafes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.