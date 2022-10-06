The path to uni success Advertising Feature

There are many different ways to career success. Team your passion with Charles Sturt Universitys admissions pathways courses and make your next career move count. Picture supplied

Do you want more from your career? Would you like to change careers? Got your heart set on the perfect career, but need a way in?

Charles Sturt University's Julie Sack explains that no matter where you're at in terms of your working life, studying at uni is doable. And getting a degree can be a springboard to get you where you really want to be.

"Charles Sturt offers two ways to begin your uni journey and get prepared for study in your chosen undergraduate degree," she said.



"They're called our admissions pathways courses because they offer people an opportunity - through an alternative pathway - to start studying at uni."

The pathways courses offer flexibility to study online or on campus, and you can choose the right course to fit in with your life, work and study needs. Once you've completed a pathway course you have guaranteed entry into many of Charles Sturt's bachelor's degrees.

"Wanting to study at uni is great, but people can hesitate because they aren't confident. Others want to update their study skills before they start studying their chosen degree. And some are looking at different ways to realise their uni dream - they won't let test scores hold them back," Ms Sack said

"These pathways courses help people build the confidence and skills they need to succeed at uni - like writing, referencing and foundational maths. Plus, chosen electives could lead you into anything from science to human development and give you study credit for when you begin your bachelor's.

"Our pathways students are really well supported. We work in small groups, so whether you're studying online or on campus, you'll become familiar with that learning environment. When you start your bachelor's you'll know how to interact with lecturers and other students, what's expected for assignments, how to use the library and which support services could help.

"We have people from all walks of life and all ages entering our pathways courses. Tradies, parents looking to change career, those who left school and are working, and students straight from school who didn't quite get into the course they were after."