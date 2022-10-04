Courtney Hillier and Gracie Reid will coach Wangaratta Rovers' A-grade side next season.
The pair replace Jo Cresswell at the helm with a major focus on developing and giving opportunities to the club's talented youngsters.
"Gracie and I are super excited," Hillier said.
"It's a big opportunity and we're well-supported by the club so very keen for the season.
"We've got some really strong juniors coming up through the ranks so hopefully we can build a bit of consistency with them.
"But we are, like all clubs, looking to build on that strength and get a couple of recruits if we can.
"It's a huge challenge.
"This year, especially, the competition seems to have gotten a lot stronger but we've still got the support of Jo Cresswell, so that helps us feel a bit more confident."
Hillier, the former Wodonga Raiders player, has coached representative netball for seven years and was Cresswell's assistant this season as well as leading the club's B-grade side.
It's a new challenge for Reid, though, as she takes on her first coaching role.
"I'm grateful to have Courtney by my side," Reid said.
"She is a great netballer with lots of knowledge and experience so I hope I can learn a thing or two from her.
"The O and M is strong but that's one of the reasons I moved across to Rovers.
"This year we played some amazing teams with outstanding players but I have full confidence that with a great pre-season and a solid game plan we will be competitive next season.
"It is honestly an honour to be a part of the Rovers.
"It's a great family-orientated club which welcomed me with open arms for the 2022 season.
"I'm excited for the year to come."
