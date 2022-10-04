The Border Mail
High profile recruit Kyle Docherty appointed coach of CDHBU

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated October 4 2022 - 9:49am, first published 7:00am
Kyle Docherty, with partner, Renne Lavis, Freddie, 20 months and Lou, 6 months. Picture by James Wiltshire

CDHBU has enticed prized recruit Kyle Docherty to coach the club next year.

