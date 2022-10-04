CDHBU has enticed prized recruit Kyle Docherty to coach the club next year.
Docherty joined the club this season as an assistant coach and replaces John Pratt at the helm.
Pratt was initially co-coach alongside Mick Collins last year before coaching the Power outright this season.
Docherty has strong family ties to the club with his wife, Renee's (nee Lavis) father and grandfather former players for Buraja with the merged identity.
Her uncle, Doug Lavis, is regarded as a club legend and was a prolific goalkicker in the Coreen league.
"It's an exciting opportunity, especially at a club like CDHBU that boasts such a rich history," Docherty said.
"It's an absolute honour to take on the role.
"We had our presentation last Friday night which reinforced just how much the club means to a lot of people, including myself.
"Coaching is always something I wanted to do eventually and it has crept up on me a bit sooner than I thought it would.
"But after joining the club this year, I thoroughly enjoyed it.
"I've been able to build strong relationships with the group and I'm looking forward to developing that further."
Docherty arrived at CDHBU this season with a big reputation after having played for Corowa-Rutherglen last year.
A versatile key position player, Docherty had been named in the Team of the Year in both the Ballarat and Mornington Peninsula Nepean Football Leagues in recent seasons.
The talented big man averaged more than two goals a match this year from 14 matches.
Docherty said the club had the 'nucleus' of a side capable of pushing for a finals berth next year.
"We're really confident that we'll be able to retain a large portion of the playing group, which will mean we'll have a solid nucleus to work with," he said.
"We found ourselves in a winning position during most matches this year and saw some great development from our younger players.
"Jesse O'Dongohue, Sam Ferguson and Cody Kuschert are some names that come to mind in that regard.
"Andrew Phibbs took on more responsibilities and was our vice captain which was good for his development.
"Our reserves making the finals was also significant because there were some young blokes in that side that were pushing for senior selection.
"I think one of our biggest assets is that the players at the club are predominantly locals who are passionate about the jumper."
The Power were widely tipped as finals contenders this season but failed to live up to the hype after finishing ninth with a 6-11-1 record.
Docherty conceded the Power had underachieved considering the talent on their list.
"It was disappointing not to make finals," he said.
""With the list we had compared to 2021 and adding a few recruits, internally we had expectations of playing finals.
"I guess the competition got a bit more competitive than we were expecting.
"We gave ourselves a chance in most matches but we lost four or five matches by two goals or less.
"In particular a one point loss to Henty and a draw with Culcairn really hurt our finals aspirations."
Docherty said the club would be aggressive over the off-season in regards to recruiting and would ideally prefer to sign several recruits with O&M experience.
"We are under no illusions that we need to recruit some talent to complement the players that we have," he said.
"We discussed in depth before I took the role, what I believe the club needs.
"We are certainly on the same page as far as recruiting and there is no way I would have taken the role if there was a difference of opinion.
"We need some key recruits, ideally with a bit of experience in the O&M or other leagues.
"Especially if we are to be competitive against the heavyweights like Holbrook and Osborne.
"We have got some really solid midfielders but we need to bolster that area and add to our rotations.
"Callum Butler had an outstanding season in the ruck and won our best and fairest and Nathan Rhodes and Brent Rose were our two best midfielders.
"But being able to have rotations for those guys will be beneficial and you can never have too much depth.
"Another forward is also high on the recruiting wish-list."
Power football manager Paul Rippingale was thrilled to secure Docherty as coach.
"We went outside the club and had a bit of a look but we soon realised that Kyle was the man for the job," Rippingale said.
"Having played this season he has an intimate knowledge of the club and knows where we are at.
"We have started our recruiting campaign and have spoken to half-a-dozen players that we are keen to sign.
"The signs are positive.
"Kyle adds a lot of experience and has played at a much higher standard than Hume league.
"I think by signing Kyle as coach the majority of the list will stay and we just need to build on that now."
Rippingale said the club was determined to land some high-profile recruits and become a genuine finals contender.
"Our window of opportunity is in the next couple of seasons with the list we have got," he said.
"We have laid the foundations but we need to have a real crack at landing some big names for us to become a genuine contender.
"We can be content on being in the mix for finals or we can recruit aggressively and aspire to be one of the heavyweights of the competition.
"We were disappointed as a club to miss finals this year considering the talent on our list.
"Landing a high-profile assistant coach is high on the wish list and we just need to work hard on injecting some new players into our group."
