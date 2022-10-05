Wodonga TAFE has ranked first in student recommendation across all Victorian TAFEs in 2021, according to a report that evaluates the institution's value to the community.
The Social and Economic Impact Statement by KPMG shows 75 per cent of responding students said they achieved their training outcomes, with 80 per cent being very satisfied.
Commissioned by Wodonga TAFE, the study also noted the institution delivered more than 200 courses, traineeships, apprenticeships, and non-accredited skillsets to more than 8000 learners a year.
It employs more than 650 people and over a decade provided $126 million worth of Defence training and support services.
Chief executive Phil Paterson said the report identified key social impact themes related to the direct and indirect economic contribution.
"The KPMG SEIS report provides us with valuable evidence-based analysis on Wodonga TAFE's impact on our region and communities," he said.
"We are very proud of the reported outcomes."
Wodonga TAFE board director Tammy Atkins said the results recognised the consistent work of staff.
"It is fantastic to be able to highlight the breadth and capability of Wodonga TAFE, and the value this brings to our communities," she said.
"This validates what we already know to be."
