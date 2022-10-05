Brazen thief paid delivery man to target fire damaged Wodonga home

A brazen thief who targeted a home after it was damaged by fire will be sentenced on Thursday.
The property was uninhabitable after the incident, but property was left inside.
Grandmother Tanya Burton, 47, had noticed nobody was at the house and organised for a delivery driver to attend on March 18 last year.
Burton had been drinking a slab of beer a day at the time of the offence and was using ice.
The man arrived in a white Toyota utility with signwriting, unaware the items inside didn't belong to Burton.
He was paid $50 to collect and deliver an oven, refrigerator, washing machine, reptile enclosure and documents to her Emerald Avenue home.
The goods were worth about $1600.
A witness had been keeping tabs on the house following the fire and wrote down the utility's number plates, with the information provided to police.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court on Tuesday heard officers attended Burton's home and arrested her, and recovered some of the stolen goods.
She took police to the stolen oven and said the dishwasher was in a rear yard and the reptile enclosure in the front yard.
A suitcase full of documents, which had been stolen from a filing cabinet in the burnt house, was also recovered but the refrigerator wasn't located.
The dishwasher was damaged due to being left outside in the elements.
Burton told police she had been inside the burnt house several times.
Squatters may have also stayed in the home.
Lawyer Amanda Meagher said her client's drug and alcohol problems had cost her a relationship and her job.
She sought treatment for Burton's substance problems.
Magistrate Peter Mithen said he would have her assessed for a corrections order.
"I agree with Ms Meagher that there needs to be some things put in place to assist you," he said.
"If those two conditions (drug and alcohol use) are leading to this sort of behaviour then you need to break this cycle.
"I'll put something in place depending on the assessment."
The matter will return to the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Thursday for Burton to be sentenced.
