The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Brazen thief paid delivery man to target fire damaged Wodonga home

By Wodonga Court
Updated October 5 2022 - 9:40pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga officers examine the burnt home on Parkland Drive in November 2020 following a fire that left the property uninhabitable. Tanya Burton later organised a delivery driver to steal items from inside the vacant house.

A brazen thief who targeted a home after it was damaged by fire will be sentenced on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.