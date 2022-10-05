Current members of a 150-year-old Christian congregation in Burrumbuttock say the evolution of the group played a significant role in shaping the culture and history of the town.
The community at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Burrumbuttock will celebrate their heritage from 10am on Sunday with a horse drawn carriage delivering civic and church dignitaries to the church, followed by a service and lunch at the Burrumbuttuck Recreation Reserve.
Church member Elizabeth Newton said the carriage was reminiscent of the journey of the German Lutheran settlers who came to the Riverina from South Australia from the 1860s.
"Several waves composed largely of family groups with some single men headed in their tarpaulin-covered wagons to the fertile fields north of Albury," she said.
"These settlers were not only diligent tillers of the soil who eventually prospered, but they were also earnest Christians.
"They held lay services in their homesteads every Sunday, and as soon as was conveniently possible, they erected churches and schools."
The congregation at Burrumbuttock formed in 1872, but the present church wasn't opened until 1888 after a less substantial initial building.
The current servicing minister of the Parish, Reverend Christian Fandrich, and two previous serving pastors Reverend Haydn Blaess and Reverend Ian Kotzur, will attend the event, as well as Member for Albury Justin Clancy.
Church secretary Sarah Joy Fandrich said encouraged people from the whole district to attend the celebrations.
"Holy Cross Lutheran Church has been a pivotal part of the community at Burrumbuttock for 150 years, so it's important to us that we celebrate that involvement in the community," she said.
"The reason we included the recreation ground in the catering is because we think it's important we make this a community event to share it with others in the community too."
Ms Newton said over the "turbulent and testing" decades since it was formed, the congregation and church had been a steadfast facet of Burrumbuttock.
"The regularity of Christian worship and fellowship has provided stability and strength, she said.
"Not only to Congregation members, but also to many in the wider community."
The church is used regularly for baptisms, weddings, funerals and other events.
Today, the church grounds are used for the Burrumbuttock pre-school, which has consistently full enrollments, with support from government and family fundraising.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
