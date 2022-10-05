A North East cemetery has scrapped its petrol powered maintenance tools and equipment and replaced them with electric equipment, saving an anticipated $1000 a year in fuel costs.
Yackandandah Cemetery Trust, like many other organisations in the town, is transitioning its practices towards a greener, more sustainable future.
Cemetery treasurer and sexton Ian Jenkins said the organisations involved in the 'Energy for Life' project celebrated the swap with a sausage sizzle lunch and showcase at a launch event at the weekend.
"All fossil fuel equipment is gone," he said.
"Everything we've got now is battery charged."
"Everything" at the cemetery includes two ride on lawn mowers, two push mowers, two brush cutters, a chainsaw and a blower - all electric.
The equipment will be powered by an off-grid solar renewable energy system.
Mr Jenkins said the Trust purchased the tools from Yackandandah business Yack Mower Shed, with grants and contributions from the cemetery's funding.
"All up we're looking at about $40,000 worth," he said.
Mr Jenkins said the green transition would pay off, as well as helping the cemetery workers avoid safety concerns.
"We're saving about $1000 a year in fuel costs," he said.
"We're also saving on maintenance, because the electric equipment doesn't require the level of maintenance that the fossil fuel stuff does.
"It fits in with the Totally Renewable Yackandandah program as well."
Totally Rewewable Yackandandah is a volunteer run community group with the goal of powering the town with 100 per cent renewable energy, "giving resilience, savings, lower emissions and showing that it can be done".
Indigo Shire Council, Yackandandah Community Development Company and the Victorian Department of Health were key contributors to the project.
Mr Jenkins said it was possible Yackandandah had the first battery powered cemetery in the state.
"It's very satisfying all round," he said.
