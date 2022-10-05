Hyperthyroid treatment can have your cat feline fine

Did you know that one of the most common feline hormone diseases is hyperthyroidism? This occurs when the thyroid gland produces too much thyroid hormone.
Hyperthyroidism is most commonly seen in older cats (10-plus years). The most common clinical sign of feline hyperthyroidism is weight loss, despite a normal or increased appetite.
Other signs may include increased thirst, urination and restlessness. If left untreated, feline hyperthyroidism can lead to high blood pressure, damage to multiple organs (in particular the eyes and kidneys) heart failure and death.
Radioactive iodine 131 (I-131) is a treatment option for feline hyperthyroidism that involves the administration of a single dose of oral I-131. Treatment is non-invasive, and most cats tolerate the brief separations from home without distress.
The radioactive iodine is concentrated in abnormal thyroid cells and leads to a reduction in thyroid hormone production.
The treatment period involves six to seven days, during which time the patient stays in veterinary care.
After the release from the hospital, cats will need to stay in a confined area and minimise human contact for about two weeks.
During this time, the patient will still be emitting low levels of radiation. After that, typically these cats are back to normal and there are no restrictions. You just need to go back for some follow-up lab work over the next few months.
Radioactive iodine is a one-off treatment, offering the highest cure rate with minimal side effects.
If your cat is diagnosed with feline hyperthyroidism, talk to your vet about treatment options, including radioactive iodine. With proper treatment, most cats can return to a happy and healthy life.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.