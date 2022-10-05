The Border Mail

The Bogong moth population is in trouble

By Alan Hewett
October 5 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Once a common sight in our high country, the Bogong moth population is plummeting. Picture from file

If you have driven along the Great River Road near Tintaldra or walked along the Yindymarra trail and the recently opened crossing trail, you will have seen the various sculptures celebrating the Bogong moth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.