People's borrowing capacity are "going to be the greatest issue" when trying to enter the property market, Border real estate agents say in response to the latest interest rate increase.
The Reserve Bank of Australia raised the interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.6 per cent yesterday.
Ray White North Albury real estate agent Andrew Papallo said while it didn't mean people weren't able to borrow, fewer people would be able to afford the loan they wanted.
"(The new interest rate) might push them down in terms of price brackets," he said.
Make Finance Group finance manager Geoff Michael said in the last few months, their firm was "seeing a lot of issues" with people's ability to borrow due to higher interest rates, which was combined with increased house prices.
He said most people were going for a variable rate for home loans because it was cheaper than the fixed rates.
"Because they're cheaper, it generally means their borrowing capacity is greater," he said.
Mr Michael said the possibility of an interest rate becoming higher than 3 per cent next year would "make a little bit of a difference".
"Most people are building a 3 per cent buffer into the interest rate," he said.
"For example, if the interest is 4.5 per cent, the affordability is based on 7.5 per cent."
The federal government's Regional First Home Buyer Guarantee, which came into effect on October 1, could see buyers own a home with a deposit of as little as 5 per cent.
PRD Albury-Wodonga director Kate Stevens said the interest rate rise would "mean something different for everybody".
"The return of the interest rate to what was probably standard before COVID is just producing a slowdown in our market," she said.
"People have got time to think and weigh up their options."
Charles Sturt University economics professor John Hicks said he was "a little bit surprised" at the decision.
"The reason they've done that is the rate rises that preceded this one have had the impact the Reserve Bank wanted," he said.
"People are seeing interest rates coming back on the amount of money they are prepared to borrow.
"The higher the cost of accessing liquidity, the more reluctant they are to make loans ... on higher interest rates in other areas ... like housing loans."
Since moving to the Border, I have grown to love the community and telling stories of its extraordinary people. I previously worked in Gladstone, Sydney and Melbourne. In 2019, I was awarded the Walkley Foundation's Jacoby Walkley Scholarship for TV journalism. 2018 Melbourne Press Club Quill Awards finalist. Monash University Master of Journalism graduate.
