The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Interest rate rise to hurt loans as borrowing becomes 'greatest issue', agents say

Caroline Tung
By Caroline Tung
October 4 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

People's borrowing capacity are "going to be the greatest issue" when trying to enter the property market, Border real estate agents say in response to the latest interest rate increase.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caroline Tung

Caroline Tung

Journalist

Since moving to the Border, I have grown to love the community and telling stories of its extraordinary people. I previously worked in Gladstone, Sydney and Melbourne. In 2019, I was awarded the Walkley Foundation's Jacoby Walkley Scholarship for TV journalism. 2018 Melbourne Press Club Quill Awards finalist. Monash University Master of Journalism graduate.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.