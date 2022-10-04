Ute stolen from Albury sports club, used to load up tools, set alight

An Albury sports club is thousands of dollars out of pocket after thieves stole a vehicle and tools.
The venue was targeted on Monday night or Tuesday morning, with a stolen utility taken and torched at the Eastern Hill lookout about 5.50am on Tuesday.
The manager of the venue, who asked that the site not be identified to avoid being targeted again, said tools and gardening machinery had been taken.
"I don't know the value of it yet but it's obviously in the thousands," he said.
"It is frustrating.
"Like any business, you wonder if it's going to happen again but we'll put some measures in place to ensure they're on camera from now on."
Firefighters spent about 40 minutes extinguishing the fire.
It's believed several sports clubs have been targeted on the Border recently, including the Albury Wodonga Motorcycle Club last week.
Anyone with information can call (02) 6023 9299 or 1800 333 000.
