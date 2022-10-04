The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Ute stolen from Albury sports club, used to load up tools, set alight

By Blair Thomson
Updated October 4 2022 - 3:03am, first published 2:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Nissan Patrol utility was found burning at the Eastern Hill lookout in Albury after being stolen from a nearby sporting venue. Picture by James Wiltshire

An Albury sports club is thousands of dollars out of pocket after thieves stole a vehicle and tools.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.