A pub patron who dragged a man along the ground and gave him "light" kicks to his head and chest has been given a chance to avoid a conviction for the offence.
The victim, who was the aggressor during two separate incidents at the Victoria Hotel in Rutherglen, had previously been kicked out of other venues.
Cody Wishart, who admitted to two counts of unlawful assault in the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Tuesday, was one of three men charged.
The then-publican David Wilson and Rodney Dunn left the agitated victim covered in blood.
The incidents occurred on May 21 last year and into the early hours of the following morning.
The victim had attended the hotel and caused problems with the publican and other patrons, and was pushed out about 10.30pm.
He returned several hours later and Wilson threw punches at his head, causing him to drop to the ground.
Dunn punched the man several times in the face.
Wishart had initially appeared to be helping the victim by dragging him along the ground away from the assault.
But the court heard the 24-year-old then "inexplicably" delivered two soft kicks to the victim.
IN OTHER NEWS
Lawyer Narelle Huntley on Tuesday described the blows as "light taps" and sought diversion, allowing her client to avoid a conviction.
Magistrate Peter Mithen said assault by kicking used to lead to an almost immediate jail term.
"Any assault to the head can lead to disastrous repercussions," he said.
The magistrate said such incidents could cause death and a manslaughter charge in the higher courts.
Wishart must undertake a behavioural change program and be of good behaviour for a year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.