Man delivered two kicks during fight at Victoria Hotel in Rutherglen

By Wodonga Court
Updated October 4 2022 - 9:31pm, first published 9:30pm
The Victoria Hotel.

A pub patron who dragged a man along the ground and gave him "light" kicks to his head and chest has been given a chance to avoid a conviction for the offence.

