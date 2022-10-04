CDHBU big man Callum Butler has taken out his first best and fairest with the merged identity.
Recruited from North Albury, Butler arrived at the Power in 2018 and enjoyed his best season yet in the Hume league.
Butler played predominantly in the ruck and trumped midfielder Nathan Rhodes for the honour.
Former coach Michael Collins alongside recruit Brent Rose rounded out the top four.
Power football manager Paul Rippingale said Butler enjoyed an ultra-consistent season after featuring in the best in 16 of the 18 matches he played.
ALSO IN SPORT
"The big fella is a workhorse and thoroughly deserves the honour," Rippingale said.
"Alongside our senior core of Rhodes, Collins and Rose, they really led by example."
Josh Lewis won the reserves best and fairest after also winning the league's highest individual honour.
Lewis beat Jamie Walton for the award.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.