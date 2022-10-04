RIDERS on the Great Valley Trail between Bright and Harrietville might soon be able to get a cup of coffee and snack along the way.
Barriers for stall operators to set up were discussed at a community forum on Tuesday attended by Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy, Alpine Shire Council mayor Sarah Nicholas and chief executive officer Will Jeremy, and business leaders and residents.
Event organiser Green Tape, a community group, said economic stimulation and job creation - the premise on which rail and cycle trail funding applications are made - might soon be able to be realised.
At the forum, a temporary pop-up event provided rail trail users and invited guests with the services of a coffee and food vendor, demonstrating commercial services that are largely unable to operate along the newly-opened rail trail.
The Victorian government and Alpine Shire Council have invested $3.15 million in building the Great Valley Trail between tourist destinations Bright and Harrietville. The trail was officially opened in January.
Green Tape spokeswoman Cazz Redding said the forum wasn't an attempt to solve the problem of stalls not being able to operate on the track, but rather a stepping stone towards finding a solution to breaking down the barriers.
"Alpine Shire and the state government have invested in and built outstanding rail and cycle trail infrastructure that brings many health, community and economic benefits," Ms Redding said.
"But it's very difficult for businesses to open and operate along the trails due to restrictive land use zoning, permit barriers and unclear administrative processes.
"Poor activation of the rail and cycle trails not only affects the Alpine Shire, but occurs throughout North East Victoria. It means that the facilities trail users and visitors need - like food and drinks - aren't available.
"We are challenging the leaders of our business organisations, government departments and statutory authorities to work together to help find a solution.
"With attention from those who make such great contributions to the amenity of our towns and Shires, we are really hopeful that some workable solutions can be found."
