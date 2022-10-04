The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Bid to boost economic stimulation, job creation along Great Valley Trail

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated October 4 2022 - 8:05am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Community members gather at Freeburgh to enjoy a refreshment break. Picture by Kerrisa Heritage

RIDERS on the Great Valley Trail between Bright and Harrietville might soon be able to get a cup of coffee and snack along the way.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.