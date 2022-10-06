Prospects: It's been 15 years since anyone successfully defended the provincial premiership but you'd be a fool to back against the Hoppers ending that long wait. Last season's double-winners have dipped into the Pakistan Super League to recruit Tahir Baig and Nabeel Arshad, who will open the batting and bowling respectively, while the star quality of Matt Condon may as well be a new signing after he missed the bulk of last season with a hip complaint. Leg-spinner Callum Langlands has been tipped for a big year with the bat, while the exciting Riley Holland steps up from B-grade with a reputation for aggressive hitting.