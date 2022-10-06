There's a huge buzz around Cricket Albury-Wodonga with a stack of high-quality overseas players about to bring their X-Factor to our provincial competition.
But the next few months will also see local youngsters make a name for themselves while some of the region's most decorated cricketers will be out to prove they've still got what it takes to mix it with the best.
Get stuck into our season preview as we assess all the contenders ahead of what promises to be a hugely unpredictable campaign.
Co-coaches: Alex Popko and Jerim Hayes
Captain: Ross Dixon
Last season: Runners-up
Gains: Innocent Kaia, Brandon Diplock (Zimbabwe), Sam Stewart (Coogee Rebels), Sebastian Botes (England), Kenny Cunningham (relocated).
Losses: Shan Bhaiya (moved away).
Prospects: Three years of steady improvement led Albury to their first grand final in March but can they sustain that trajectory and go one further? Innocent Kaia arrives with the ability to draw a crowd and win games with the bat but the departure of Shan Bhaiya, the competition's leading wicket-taker, leaves a big hole in the bowling stocks. There's stability in the form of recommitted coaches Alex Popko and Jerim Hayes plus captain Ross Dixon although the club's been rocked by a number of costly break-ins at Billson Park.
They say: "Call it unfinished business or whatever you like but we just want to keep being successful and moving forward. No longer are we the underdogs, we're expected to perform and with that comes a different pressure."
Co-coaches: Robbie Mackinlay and Matt Jaensch
Captain: Drew Cameron
Last season: 8th
Gains: Nick Green, Josh Wood (England), Ryan Withers (Howlong)
Losses: Julian Butters (moved away).
Prospects: There was a Jekyll & Hyde nature to Belvoir's cricket last season, with the Eagles knocking off most of the top sides but falling in a number of close games to the teams around them. English duo Josh Wood and Nick Green will both look to score quickly, with all-rounder Green also an option to open the bowling, while the returning class of Joe Cooke could be a game-changer as he looks to build on his first season with the club. Vastly experienced paceman Matt Jaensch is co-coaching at the nest alongside Robbie Mackinlay.
They say: "Last year wasn't ideal. We want to achieve higher than that, play finals and compete for premierships."
Coach: Jack Thomas
Captain: Jarred Lane
Last season: 9th
Gains: Mitch Wagstaff, Arthur Godsal (England).
Losses: Mark Athanitis (moved away).
Prospects: Jack Thomas is promising an ultra-positive approach after crossing from Lavington to coach a Corowa side who ran out of gas towards the end of 2021/22. The batting class of young Derbyshire professional Mitch Wagstaff should help deliver that at the top of the order, while the return of fellow Englishman Arthur Godsal is another major boost. Bristling all-rounder Kaelan Bradtke has all the tools to dominate games this season; AFL recruiters may have other ideas when the Draft rolls around though. Luke Restall brings precious experience and a fresh voice to the coaching group.
They say: "Things that have happened in the past are gone so let's go hard and keep pushing. The sky's the limit for these guys and they've got freedom to play their natural game."
Coach: Brett Davies
Captain: Brett Davies
Last season: 7th
Gains: Salinda Ushan Perera (Sri Lanka), Harry Jackson (England), Josh Wright (New City), Caleb Hobbs, Darren Keenes (Howlong).
Losses: None.
Prospects: The arrival of imports Salinda Ushan Perera and Harry Jackson will provide an injection of class into a Crows top order which already includes premiership player Matt Tom and young gun Miles Hemann-Petersen. The latter is becoming one of the hottest home-grown properties in the league, his elite wicketkeeping now being complemented with the bat. Josh Wright joins the likes of Brett Davies and Ryan de Vries in a well-balanced bowling attack with East Albury having more than compensated for the loss of Liam and Coby Fitzsimmons midway through last season.
They say: "The whole comp is going to improve because everyone's added some class. We've now got a side of solid contributors from one to 12 and we want to win a final this year."
Coach: Michael Galvin
Captain: Dave Tassell
Last season: 4th
Gains: Luke Docherty, Shayan Khan (Griffith), Nick Roebuck.
Losses: Eddy Schultheis (St Kilda), Michael Galvin (coaching).
Prospects: The Panthers believe a perfect storm is brewing as their talented youngsters continue to push through and keep the old guard on its toes. New head coach Mick Galvin will be assisted by brother Chris and the club has bolstered its already star-studded bowling attack with the capture of Luke Docherty. The Riverina and NSW Country representative brings trademark Lavington aggression and provides variation with his in-swing, while Shayan Khan promises to catch the eye with bat and ball having followed Docherty from Griffith. Highly-rated young batter Eddy Schultheis has earned himself a move to Melbourne after a breakout season in CAW.
They say: "We expect to be very competitive. We know North Albury's the benchmark at the moment, a really strong side and well-led by 'Condo' but we hope to match it with them."
Coach: Daryl Tuffey
Captain: Talor Scott
Last season: 11th
Gains: Daryl Tuffey (out of retirement), Brandon Purtell (North Albury), Talor Scott (New Zealand).
Losses: Josh Wright (East Albury).
Prospects: It's a new era for New City, whose appointment of Daryl Tuffey as coach on a three-year deal is a real statement of intent. Tuffey has come out of retirement at 44 and he'll be joined in the side by fellow New Zealand international Talor Scott, with the wicketkeeper also taking the captaincy. Throw in the premiership experience of Brandon Purtell, who's crossed from North Albury, and anything is possible for last season's wooden-spooners.
They say: "The batting's a big focus. Once we get that right, everything else will fall into place."
Coach: Matt Condon
Captain: Matt Condon
Last season: Premiers
Gains: Tahir Baig, Nabeel Arshad (Pakistan).
Losses: Tim Hartshorn (retired), Brandon Purtell (New City).
Prospects: It's been 15 years since anyone successfully defended the provincial premiership but you'd be a fool to back against the Hoppers ending that long wait. Last season's double-winners have dipped into the Pakistan Super League to recruit Tahir Baig and Nabeel Arshad, who will open the batting and bowling respectively, while the star quality of Matt Condon may as well be a new signing after he missed the bulk of last season with a hip complaint. Leg-spinner Callum Langlands has been tipped for a big year with the bat, while the exciting Riley Holland steps up from B-grade with a reputation for aggressive hitting.
They say: "We want to improve and most players have got 10 percent better again. There's going to be opportunity for our younger guys and we feel ready to go."
Coach: Liam Scammell
Captain: Dean Nicholson
Last season: 6th
Gains: Tendai Chisoro (Zimbabwe).
Losses: Mitch O'Brien, Nick Hynes, Kori Stevenson (year off), Zac Lassey (university).
Prospects: St Patrick's may have snuck into finals last season but it was a largely underwhelming campaign which has them fired up to prove a point in 2022/23. There's huge excitement around Zimbabwe international Tendai Chisoro, while the work coach Liam Scammell has put in during pre-season is ominous for Patties' rivals. Time away from the game for the likes of Mitch O'Brien, Nick Hynes and Kori Stevenson opens the door for some of the players who took Patties to the B-grade grand final.
They say: "It's no secret we weren't happy how we played the first half of last year. We had a really strong finish but were well and truly outplayed in that first final so the goal is to be competitive in finals this time."
Coach: Matt Armstrong
Captain: Matt Armstrong
Last season: 5th
Gains: Matthew Oswell, John Oswell (England).
Losses: Lachie Paton, Harris Lee (Gold Coast), Blake Fruet (WA), Corey McIntosh (moved away).
Prospects: The Bushies go into this campaign with a stronger side than the one which finished last season, largely due to the arrival of brothers Matthew and John Oswell from Durham. Gun batter Shoaib Shaikh now has a permanent visa and is signed up for a second year at Tallangatta, while Ben Stewart has joined from Barnawartha-Chiltern as an assistant coach. Leg speed in the field may be the one area hurt by a handful of losses.
They say: "The initial goals are to play some good cricket, improve and put ourselves in a position to play finals. If we get there, we'll start again and set some new goals."
Coach: Paul Wilson
Captain: Bob Jackson
Last season: 3rd
Gains: None.
Losses: Jack Craig (Williamstown), Michael Grohmann (university), Jack Gilbee (moved away), Archer Scammell (Raiders).
Prospects: Perennial powerhouse Wodonga will have to find improvement from within after hitting dead ends in the recruitment stakes. Jack Craig's return to Melbourne and the relocation of Michael Grohmann and Jack Gilbee leave three big holes to fill in the side which lost the preliminary final. But coach Paul Wilson is backing youngsters Will Ashton and Riley Szirom to take their opportunities under captain Bob Jackson, who will be supported by BJ Garvey as Cricketer of the Year Tom Johnson takes a step back.
They say: "People might think 'Wodonga are going to battle this year' but we've got great belief in this group and the young players coming through."
Coach: Stewart Pearce
Captain: Alistair Burge
Last season: 10th
Gains: Tom Powell (England), Matt Ryan (Beechworth), Archer Scammell (Wodonga), Zac Barranechea.
Losses: None.
Prospects: Last season's ladder position belied Raiders' huge improvement and don't be surprised to see the club break into finals this time around. After a bumper pre-season, strong recruitment and the retention of young guns like Jack Stewart and Kane Scott, they've got the tools to upset some of the big boys. Sri Lankan quick Chanaka Ranaweera leads the attack again while last season's marquee recruit Alistair Burge has taken the captaincy.
They say: "We know we can match it with anyone. We'll be more than competitive and we're looking at a top-four finish to make a run for the premiership."
