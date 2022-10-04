Police are searching for a man who was last seen in the early hours of Saturday morning at the Deniliquin Golf Club Resort.
Damien Robinson, who was attending the Deni Ute Muster, was seen leaving room 7 at the resort at 12.10am.
Mr Robinson, 37, who was working at the Ute Muster as a carnival hand, has been out of contact with friends and family since.
Officers attached to Murray River Police District were notified on Saturday afternoon and have commenced inquiries.
Police and his employer hold concerns for his welfare when Mr Robinson, a fair Caucasian male, 175cm tall with a thin build and reddish brown hair, did not return calls made to his mobile phone.
Mr Robinson was last seen wearing a dark hooded jumper and carrying a back pack. It is believed he might have planned to travel to Ferntree Gully, Melbourne.
Anyone with information into Mr Robinson's whereabouts can contact Deniliquin Police Station on (03) 5881 9299, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or by going to https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
