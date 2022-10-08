Missing Deni Ute Muster worker now located safe and well, police say

UPDATE: Police say a man missing from Deniliquin has been located safe and well.
The 37-year-old was last seen at a golf club on Gold Club Road, Deniliquin about 12.10am on Saturday, October 1.
Family reported his disappearance to Murray River Police District when he failed to contact them.
Just before 4pm on Saturday, October 8, the man presented himself to Albury Police Station.
"Police would like to thank the public and media for their assistance," police said in a statement.
EARLIER: Police are searching for a man who was last seen in the early hours of Saturday morning at the Deniliquin Golf Club Resort.
The man, who was attending the Deni Ute Muster, was seen leaving room 7 at the resort at 12.10am.
The man, 37, who was working at the Ute Muster as a carnival hand, has been out of contact with friends and family since.
Officers attached to Murray River Police District were notified on Saturday afternoon and have commenced inquiries.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Police and his employer hold concerns for his welfare when the man did not return calls made to his mobile phone.
Police issued a description and released an image of the man, who was last seen wearing a dark hooded jumper and carrying a back pack. It is believed he might have planned to travel to Ferntree Gully, Melbourne.
Anyone with information can contact Deniliquin Police Station on (03) 5881 9299, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or by going to https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.