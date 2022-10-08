The Border Mail
Missing Deni Ute Muster worker now located safe and well, police say

By Police News
Updated October 9 2022 - 12:40am, first published October 8 2022 - 8:00pm
UPDATE: Police say a man missing from Deniliquin has been located safe and well.

