Two fires on same Albury house block in three months, after garage burns down

A North Albury garage has been destroyed in a fire, about three months after the house on the same block was burned to the ground.
Fire and Rescue NSW crews responded to the fire on the corner of Wingara and Union streets just after 4pm on Tuesday, after multiple triple zero calls.
Fire and Rescue NSW commander Stewart Alexander said firefighters had the blaze extinguished by about 5.30pm.
"We had the fire under control relatively quickly and protected the adjoining homes," he said.
"We signed it over to NSW Police for their investigation purposes."
Mr Alexander said a house on the same block had been "severely damaged" by a fire in July, but it had been vacant for "quite a while" before that.
Mr Stewart commended the public for reporting the fire.
"What was really good about yesterday's fire was the number of calls we received," he said.
"That was really good from the the community so many people called up, which sends a very strong signal to us if we're getting multiple 000 calls, there's obviously something going on.
"If there's even the slightest amount of doubt please call triple zero."
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
