The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Border region councils struggle to keep on top of pothole maintenance

TH
By Ted Howes
October 5 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beechworth-Chiltern Road on Wednesday. Picture by James Wiltshire

Border and North East councils are struggling to stay on top of pothole fixes, with recent wet weather making many roads in the region perilous to travel on.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.