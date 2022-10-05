Border and North East councils are struggling to stay on top of pothole fixes, with recent wet weather making many roads in the region perilous to travel on.
Indigo Shire Council said it had received "an unprecedented number of calls" relating to the condition of sealed and gravel roads across the shire. Council chief executive officer Trevor Ierino said reports of potholes and other road concerns were prioritised.
"The ongoing wet weather is making conditions extremely difficult for our outdoor crews to maintain, as often the gravel roads are too wet to grade, and the sealed roads are moving beyond potholes damage in some cases to complete failure," Mr Ierino said.
"Our crews have been trying to keep the road networks safe until the weather settles and often a road can have gravel placed in potholes one day, only to be washed out by rain overnight."
Councils are not responsible for the management of all roads within their boundaries with many owned and maintained by state governments.
Wodonga Council manager of outdoor operations Richard Lamb said extremely wet conditions had damaged many roads including those managed by the council.
"While repairs are carried out in wet conditions, these are sometimes only temporary measures ahead of more permanent repairs to be delivered when the weather improves," he said.
AlburyCity chief executive officer Frank Zaknich said wet weather for the past 18 months had a big impact on the condition of roads.
"Due to the high demand, we have two specialist pavement patching trucks out on the road fixing potholes," Mr Zaknich said.
Army veteran Michael Cameron, who drives a bus along Murray River Road between Walwa and Corryong, said a stretch between Tintaldra and Pine Mountain was peppered with potholes.
"Locals know to take it easy but people travelling down that road who don't know there are dangerous potholes around the next corner can get into serious trouble," he said.
Mr Cameron said "if warning people we can save a life" then it was worthwhile. "The biggest problem is the guys fixing them aren't fixing them properly," he said.
