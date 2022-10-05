Foodies now have a new 100 per cent gluten-free option, thanks to a new cafe that has opened on High Street in Wodonga.
Owners David and Roxanne McNamara opened the venue less than two weeks ago, inspired by their son-in-law and co-owner Brodie Barnett, who has coeliac disease and wanted an all-inclusive place to eat.
Mr McNamara, a chef with more than 40 years hospitality experience, wanted the cafe to be a place of belonging for other people with coeliac disease in the region.
And it's already gaining traction.
He said there was a niche for such a market.
"The area needed a cafe like ours. And there's an opportunity to further that because there's nothing else around really," Mr McNamara said.
The pair opened their first cafe in 2007, and since then, they've had seven different locations across the Border, most recently operating out of Tallangatta.
Mr McNamara said opening the cafe was an idea "they had been toying around with for a while".
"We sold gluten-free options in our Tallangatta cafe, but because there was still gluten in the shop; it wasn't a guarantee for people to come and feel safe to eat," he said.
"We want coeliacs like Brodie to be able to come out and be safe because we are 100 per cent wheat and gluten-free; we also have dairy-free options, which will grow when we grow."
Mr Barnett said he felt confident about having somewhere to eat without cross-contamination.
"I've been coeliac for the past 11 years," he said.
"It was worrying for me to eat at places.
"I can get very sick, bloated, and it takes a long time for my gut to re-heal itself."
He said the feedback since the opening of the business had been positive.
"Many people will be happy we are open, especially if they're people like me," he said.
"It's been very exciting."
The cafe serves coffee, lunch, homemade cakes and take-home options, and is currently open Monday to Friday from 7.30 am to 3pm.
"We aren't huge, but we will expand as more people come along with dietary requirements and with different allergies," Mr McNamara said.
