The Gluten Free Food Store in Wodonga has opened its doors

By Sophie Else
Updated October 5 2022 - 10:39pm, first published 4:30pm
Brodie Barnett and David McNamara, can't wait to expand their new store with more dietary options being added as the "business grows". Picture by James Wiltshire

Foodies now have a new 100 per cent gluten-free option, thanks to a new cafe that has opened on High Street in Wodonga.

