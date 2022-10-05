The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

How you can help shape Wodonga's voice this November

By The Border Mail
Updated October 5 2022 - 12:32am, first published 12:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
How you can help shape Wodonga's voice this November

Now is your chance to get across to our leaders what matters to you.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.