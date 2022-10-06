The Border Mail
Wodonga West Primary School students learn to team up in wheelchair sports

Caroline Tung
By Caroline Tung
October 6 2022 - 4:30pm
Wodonga West Primary School's Carter Jarvis, 10, Henry Deruiter, 9, and Natasha Ashmore, 10, had not been in a wheelchair before they played wheelchair basketball. Picture by James Wiltshire

Teaching children how to see things from a different point of view through wheelchair sports is one of Dennis Ramsay's main goals taking his basketball program to schools.

