Teaching children how to see things from a different point of view through wheelchair sports is one of Dennis Ramsay's main goals taking his basketball program to schools.
A coach and coordinator for Basketball Victoria and Wheelchair Sports NSW, Mr Ramsay is a past finalist of the Victorian Disability Sport and Recreation Awards.
The Baranduda disability advocate and former army warrant officer said he was passionate about supporting others.
"I want them to feel what it is like to play wheelchair sports," he said.
"It's about inclusion and having fun."
Students from foundation through to year 6 donated $2 to take part in the games, with the money providing sporting equipment for people with disabilities.
Wodonga West Primary School teacher Brendan Celi said the students were "stoked and really excited".
"It's just important for them to have exposure to different forms of sport," he said.
"It's good for them to see it and be a part of it."
Rather than focusing on the competition, the aim was for students - particularly older ones - to learn how to be responsible, caring and inclusive.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The majority of students who participated in the games were able-bodied and being in a wheelchair was a new experience.
Henry Deruiter, 9, said he learnt "how to take the ball off people".
Mr Celi said while some of the children were initially a bit hesitant to take part, they became open to the idea after watching other students play.
Mr Ramsay even made a bet with an 11-year-old student who was not so keen to join at first.
"I said if you get into one of these chairs, you wouldn't want to get out," he said.
"It's giving them confidence as well to do something different, and they also are participating as a team to achieve a goal."
Mr Ramsay said "tough love really works".
About 20 wheelchairs were provided by Wheelchair Sports NSW and Basketball Victoria as community chairs for use in the program.
"We're always looking for more chairs," Mr Ramsay said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Since moving to the Border, I have grown to love the community and telling stories of its extraordinary people. I previously worked in Gladstone, Sydney and Melbourne. In 2019, I was awarded the Walkley Foundation's Jacoby Walkley Scholarship for TV journalism. 2018 Melbourne Press Club Quill Awards finalist. Monash University Master of Journalism graduate.
Since moving to the Border, I have grown to love the community and telling stories of its extraordinary people. I previously worked in Gladstone, Sydney and Melbourne. In 2019, I was awarded the Walkley Foundation's Jacoby Walkley Scholarship for TV journalism. 2018 Melbourne Press Club Quill Awards finalist. Monash University Master of Journalism graduate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.