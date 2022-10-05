Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in Wangaratta no longer have to travel to Wodonga to receive culturally tailored support services, after a community controlled organisation has expanded its footprint in the Ovens Murray.
The Border's Mungabareena Aboriginal Corporation is officially opening its new Wangaratta hub on Thursday at 53 Ryley Street.
Chief executive John Martin said the new site had always been a vision of the corporation.
"It'll allow us to have proper outreach, so community members will no longer have to travel to Wodonga or access mainstream services," he said.
"It's more of that culturally appropriate wrap around services...they'll feel safe, they'll be able to talk about whatever issues they might need to discuss and we can provide all the add on services they might need."
Mungabareena has a client base of about 1200, but Mr Martin expected an increase due to the new office.
Four full time staff will work 9am to 5pm at the Wangaratta space, with program workers operating from a hot desk when necessary.
Mungabareena aims to offer Wangaratta clients the same services and programs that are operating in the Wodonga office, including family violence, youth justice, maternity, early years, housing and drug and alcohol services.
The official opening follows the state-wide Aboriginal Children's Forum held in Wodonga on Wednesday.
Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisations across the state rotate as hosts for the forums, which are held a few times a year.
The forums bring together representatives from Victoria's Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisations, community organisations and state government departments to promote the safety, health and resilience of vulnerable Aboriginal children and young people.
Mr Martin said Wednesday's forum was to discuss the over representation of Aboriginal children in the child protection system.
"It's been highlighted that our young bubs are entering the process at a very early age and it's shameful," he said.
"It's really disheartening to see this taking place."
Of all Aboriginal children in Victorian protection 54 per cent are under two years old, said Mr Martin.
"That's alarming," he said.
"What's going on there? we need to drill down to better understand that.
"It's like a train going through this room with flashing lights, so if we don't get it and we don't do something about it, what are we doing? So we're having the hard, truthful and respectful conversations."
Mungabareena early years team service manager Vicki Atkinson said the new Wangaratta hub would be able to help Aboriginal families stay united.
"There's not an Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisation there at the moment, so we're hoping to really embed our footprint down there and be able to provide a lot of those services to the families," she said.
Ms Atkinson said at Mungabareena's Koori First Steps pre-school 23 children attended on a regular basis.
"And eight to nine of those are high needs kids and the majority of those kids are in out of home care," she said.
Ms Atkinson said the high rates of Aboriginal children in protection was due to inter-generational trauma and the intertwining of multiple risk factors.
She encouraged Aboriginal families in the Ovens Murray to enroll their child/ren in the Koori First Steps program by accessing the Mungabareena website or calling (02) 6024 4228.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
