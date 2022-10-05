The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Mungabareena Aboriginal Corporation expands services to Wangaratta

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
October 5 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mungabareena Aboriginal Corporation is expanding into Wangaratta and is opening a new hub: Tamara Newton, Victoria Atkinson and Dale French. Picture by James Wiltshire

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in Wangaratta no longer have to travel to Wodonga to receive culturally tailored support services, after a community controlled organisation has expanded its footprint in the Ovens Murray.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.