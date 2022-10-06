A bladder scanner with contemporary technology is now at Wodonga Hospital, thanks to the joint efforts of Belvoir-Wodonga Rotary Club and Wodonga Men's Shed.
The scanner was purchased and brought in from America, at a cost of $14,000.
The technology consists of three parts - the ultrasound machine, a mobile trolley and a printer which provides a picture indicating the result, date and time, and patient details straight after the scan.
The machine will be used in the Wodonga ED for patients presenting with a variety of conditions, from urinary retention to renal failure.
Nurse manager of emergency at Albury Wodonga Health Lil Samson monitors the close observation unit in Wodonga, and both emergency departments in Albury-Wodonga.
She said the health service was "extremely grateful" for the fundraising efforts.
Ms Samson said although they had bladder scanners, they were shared across all the emergency services.
"We needed 24-7 access to that in the emergency department, and we didn't have that previously," she said.
Belvoir-Wodonga Rotary Club secretary Barry McCauley said he had been informed there were seven bladder scanners between Albury and Wodonga hospitals, when the idea for another, just for Wodonga, first came about.
The project was floated when one of the Men's Shed members, who worked at the hospital, brought to their attention Wodonga Hospital did not have its own bladder scanner.
Wodonga Men's Shed treasurer Garry Knight attended a presentation for the project and agreed to take part.
"(Our member's) job was to find (scanners) and bring them up to emergency, and he said 'it would be great if they had their own'," he said.
"We decided that it was really a worthy cause.
"We like to support projects that are to do with men's health."
Ms Samson said high-risk presentations were enlarged prostate, which was a "very painful condition".
"The most common intervention for urinary retention, when it's related to an enlarged prostate, is inserting an indwelling catheter into the bladder," she said.
The ultrasound goes over the lower abdomen, and with the press of a button, the technology determines how much volume is inside the bladder.
The Belvoir-Wodonga Rotary Club and Albury Wodonga Health staff who were instrumental in the fundraiser celebrated with a morning tea on Wednesday.
The project took nine months partly due to supply chain issues.
Since moving to the Border, I have grown to love the community and telling stories of its extraordinary people. I previously worked in Gladstone, Sydney and Melbourne. In 2019, I was awarded the Walkley Foundation's Jacoby Walkley Scholarship for TV journalism. 2018 Melbourne Press Club Quill Awards finalist. Monash University Master of Journalism graduate.
