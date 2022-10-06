The Border Mail
Home/News/Health

Belvoir-Wodonga Rotary Club and Wodonga Men's Shed fund new bladder scanner for Wodonga Hospital

Caroline Tung
By Caroline Tung
October 6 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Belvoir-Wodonga Rotary Club and Wodonga Men's Shed raised $14,000 for the bladder scanner. Rotary's Barry McCauley with nurse manager Caroline Grealy and Dr Emmeline Campbell. Picture by James Wiltshire

A bladder scanner with contemporary technology is now at Wodonga Hospital, thanks to the joint efforts of Belvoir-Wodonga Rotary Club and Wodonga Men's Shed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caroline Tung

Caroline Tung

Journalist

Since moving to the Border, I have grown to love the community and telling stories of its extraordinary people. I previously worked in Gladstone, Sydney and Melbourne. In 2019, I was awarded the Walkley Foundation's Jacoby Walkley Scholarship for TV journalism. 2018 Melbourne Press Club Quill Awards finalist. Monash University Master of Journalism graduate.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.