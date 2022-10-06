Students as young as 11 stepped away from the classroom yesterday and into business as part of the Social Enterprise School program.
Holding their very own market stalls in Beechworth, students learnt how to sell products as well as give back to a charity of their choice, while working in a collaborate team.
Year 10 student Ella Kidd, of Cathedral College Wangaratta, entered the competition last year. Ella said the experience was invaluable.
"Working with a community of like-minded people and having the same passions to make a helpful change is what I really enjoy about the market," she said.
Ella baked sugar cookies with her classmates to support people with mental health issues.
"I feel as young people it gives an opportunity to showcase what we are passionate about and have that freedom that we don't normally get when in school," she said.
"The word should be spread about making change; young people assume adults will do all of it, but we deserve a voice too."
Social Enterprise Schools learning coordinator Tom Colcott said they continued "to be blown away" by the ideas the students came up with to support their charity.
"Social enterprise is a business, for good. They trade like any other business, but exist specifically to make the world a better place," he said.
Taiya Huxley, a Year 6 pupil of St Joseph's Primary School in Beechworth, had a market stall of hand-made jewellery trinkets. Taiya said she was most excited about "selling them all".
"I'm also a little nervous too, but it's been fun working together and doing a lot of different things," she said. "It's also about teamwork."
Proceeds from the jewellery bowl sales will be directed to supporting women's rights and poverty. "We were given a topic and ours was inequality and we chose the Now foundation, which would help in inequality in the world," Taiya said.
