The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Border SES units expecting flash flooding, say no cause for alarm

Caroline Tung
By Caroline Tung
Updated October 6 2022 - 12:18am, first published October 5 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Albury SES unit has been making sandbags for the community to prepare for flash flooding. Picture by Albury SES

The Border can expect a high chance of thunderstorms with 30-45mm of rain expected for the region on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caroline Tung

Caroline Tung

Journalist

Since moving to the Border, I have grown to love the community and telling stories of its extraordinary people. I previously worked in Gladstone, Sydney and Melbourne. In 2019, I was awarded the Walkley Foundation's Jacoby Walkley Scholarship for TV journalism. 2018 Melbourne Press Club Quill Awards finalist. Monash University Master of Journalism graduate.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.