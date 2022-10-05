The Border can expect a high chance of thunderstorms with 30-45mm of rain expected for the region on Friday.
A high chance of thunderstorms is forcast for Thursday night with 10-20mm of rain expected.
SES volunteers have begun making sandbags for communities to prepare for upcoming storm events.
NSW Albury SES unit commander Curtis Kishere said while there were no major concerns at this stage, they were expecting an influx of flash flooding by late Friday.
For weeks, his unit has been stockpiling sandbags for people to pick up.
"We've been keeping some sandbags at the back of our unit now to prepare the community for some further flooding," he said.
Volunteers at the Albury unit have made 1500 sandbags this week with sand from Albury-Wodonga suppliers.
Mr Kishere said while the cost was not hefty, it was more the labour they needed.
"We need as many volunteers as we can fill those sandbags," he said.
Rutherglen resident Irene Cracknell said it was a matter of making sure people were best placed by the time a storm comes around.
Their community started making sandbags this week to stock up near the silos in Rutherglen.
"It's making people aware without making it Doomsday," she said.
VICSES North East duty officer Troy Milner said the SES was working with communities to prepare for floods with information sessions and updated flood management plans across the Border North East.
"VICSES ensures that local community flood guides are regularly updated in at-risk townships across the region with the inclusion of new data when available," he said.
Since moving to the Border, I have grown to love the community and telling stories of its extraordinary people. I previously worked in Gladstone, Sydney and Melbourne. In 2019, I was awarded the Walkley Foundation's Jacoby Walkley Scholarship for TV journalism. 2018 Melbourne Press Club Quill Awards finalist. Monash University Master of Journalism graduate.
