Border region police are seeking public assistance to locate several people with warrants out for their arrest.
Deniliquin officers are seeking help to find Brent Russell Dickins, 48, who is wanted on one outstanding warrant. He is known to frequent the Berrigan and Finley areas.
Albury police are seeking the whereabouts of Connor McElwaine, 19, who is wanted on four outstanding warrants. He is known to frequent the Albury area.
Bonnie Jay Lord, 29, is wanted on an outstanding warrant. She is known to frequent the Wodonga area.
Maddison Boswell, 25, is wanted on an outstanding warrant. She is known to frequent the Albury area.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.